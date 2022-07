The gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, returned to court on Monday for the penalty phase of his case in which a jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole, The Associated Press reported.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He is contesting only his sentence.