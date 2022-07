The leadership election committee has announced that 15,070 party members participated in the internal elections of the Labor Party held today (Monday, July 18). This accounts for 43% of the Labor electorate.

The turnout was around 35% higher than last year's.

Distribution of votes: Leader of the Labor Party Minister Merav Michaeli: 12,429 (82.48%) Eran Hermoni: 2,435 (16.16%) Invalid ballots: 206 (1.37%).