Former UN ambassador Danny Danon blasted Khamenei's top adviser, who boasted of his country's capacity to develop a nuclear bomb.

Danon said that ''Lapid's resounding failure from Biden's visit is [already] showing its signs. Iran is bragging about its capabilities after realizing that the military option is out of the question. Lapid is a disaster for the State of Israel," he said, adding: "We will restore the IDF's deterrence and security to the citizens of Israel."