At the beginning of the cabinet-political debate, Prime Minister Yair Lapid hung the "Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership" in the Cabinet Chamber.

This statement was signed by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, during the US President's visit to Israel last week.

"We first hung the Jerusalem Declaration, in a place designated for historical declarations. It joins the other historical declarations that hang here, in this room," Lapid said