All members of the Labor party have signed a letter of support this morning for the party's chairwoman, Merav Michaeli, in the party leadership election.

The joint letter from Labor members reads: "About a year and a half ago, Michaeli was elected to sit at the head of the Labor Party. Since then, she has acted with inexhaustible faith and determination to revive the Labor Party, includingaking it part of the 24th Knesset. "