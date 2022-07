The government today approved the plan of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Construction and Housing, Jerusalem and Heritage Zeev Elkin and Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov for the rehabilitation of the Tel Gezer National Park.

As part of the decision, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Jerusalem will allocate NIS 4 million for the restoration of the archeological site "Tel Gezer", which was badly damaged in a large fire that broke out about two weeks ago.