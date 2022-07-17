Meridian Airlines' CEO confirmed that the Antonov-12 transport plane that crashed last night in northern Greece belonged to the company and that eight Ukrainian crew members had been killed. He said the cause was a technical failure.

The Ukrainian plane, allegedly carrying military equipment, was on its way from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot reported a malfunction in the engine and received permission to make an emergency landing at the airport in the city of Kwala, but crashed before he could land.