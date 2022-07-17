The Ministry of Health warns the public against consuming 'Zero Fat' diet pills that are sold illegally for the purpose of weight loss. A laboratory test showed that the pills contained the dangerous drug ecstasy.

In addition, the pills contained the active substance sibotramine which was banned from use and marketing due to cardiac side effects and psychotic side effects. These pills should be regarded as immediately life-threatening and should be avoided.

The Ministry of Health calls on the public to purchase medicines, including weight loss pills, only in pharmacies, and to refrain from buying the pills through unrecognized and unsupervised social networks and websites.