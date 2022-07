The fast of 17th of Tammuz is being observed on Sunday, after being postponed by one day because there is no fasting during Shabbat.

The fast will conclude at the following times:

Jerusalem - 8:11 p.m.

Tel Aviv - 8:09 p.m.

Haifa - 8:12 p.m.

Be'er Sheva - 8:09 p.m.