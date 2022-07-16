The US House committee investigating the January 6 riots at the US Capitol plans to hold a primetime hearing on Thursday, AFP reported on Friday.

The televised public hearing, the committee’s eighth, will take place at 8:00 p.m. Washington time. The committee's opening hearing was also held in primetime, when television audiences are largest.

