A senior European Union (EU) official said on Friday that negotiations to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal are coming to an end, but it is not clear if they will result in an agreement between Tehran and world powers.

"We are very, very advanced in the negotiations. We have had a round of so-called proximity talks in Doha; they produced no results and the reason is very clear because we have negotiated everything that was on the table," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

