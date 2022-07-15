The weather today (Friday) will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will be slightly lower than normal for the season mainly in the Judean hills and inland.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to clear with no significant change in temperatures.

On Sunday it will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland.

Monday will be partly cloudy to clear with a further rise in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland, and they will be slightly higher than normal for the season.

High temperatures are expected.