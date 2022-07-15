Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on his decision to expand Israeli flights over Saudi Arabia.

"Two years ago we laid the foundations for normalization with Saudi Arabia when direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were allowed over Saudi Arabia. We also [attained] direct flights between Israel and Mecca for Arab citizens of Israel. I intend to usher in full peace agreements with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries; between the State of Israel and the majority of the Arab world," said Netanyahu.