US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel will end today.

At 10:30 am, Biden will pay a visit to the Agusta Victoria Hospital in eastern Jerusalem without an Israeli diplomatic representative. He will then meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

At 2:45 pm, Biden will take off from Bethlehem in an Air Force helicopter to Ben Gurion Airport. Upon landing, a farewell ceremony will be held for the American president, with the participation of Prime Minister Lapid and President Herzog. At around 3:30 pm, Biden's plane will take off for Saudi Arabia.