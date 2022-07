Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday blasted Russia following a missile attack on the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, which killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others.

“No other country in the world represents such a terrorist threat as Russia,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “No other country in the world allows itself every day to use cruise missiles and rocket artillery to destroy cities and ordinary human life.”