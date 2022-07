Evana Trump, the former wife of former US President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 73.

Evana was the mother of Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.

The former president said his ex-wife "was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her 3 children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, She was so proud of them, and we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!"