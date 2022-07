The two news channels of the British BBC network will be merged into one channel in April 2023. The channel will be called BBC News, where in certain parts of the day unique content will be broadcast to UK viewers, which will be different from the broadcasts to which the rest of the world will be exposed.

Kan reporter Itamar Margalit reported that the broadcasts will be from London, but at certain times of the day the broadcasts will be from Washington and Singapore instead.