Prime Minister Yair Lapid declared "Those of us who were fortunate enough to be born free people, sometimes do not understand the intensity of the hatred behind the attack on democracy. What did we do to them? What makes them crash planes into skyscrapers in New York and fire rockets at kindergartens in Sderot?"

"The answer is fear. What scares them the most is that their citizens, their people, can see us. They can see our quality of life. The dynamism and creativity of our economy. The rights of women and the LGBTQ community. Freedom of religion and freedom of speech."

"Our way of life is what threatens them. It’s what makes the Iranian regime develop its nuclear program, Hezbollah aim its missiles at us and terrorist organizations worldwide send suicide bombers. They want to destroy the only Jewish state in the world. We will never let that happen."