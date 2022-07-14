PM Yair Lapid commented during his joint conference with US President Joe Biden:

"In March 1965, on Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous march from Selma to Montgomery, walking beside him in the front row was a Jewish rabbi, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. When he returned home that day, Rabbi Heschel wrote in his diary: “Today, I felt my legs were praying.”

In the State of Israel, Mr. President, our legs pray every single day. Nothing in our lives is taken for granted. My father was a Jewish child in the Budapest Ghetto, hiding from those who tried to kill him.