At the instructions of Defense Minister BennyGantz, the unit in charge of international transportation in the Ministry of Defense, today (Thursday) began an operation to transfer equipment to the Ukrainian rescue forces and civilian organizations in the country.

The equipment purchased by the MoD's supply department will be transferred on a flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Europe and from there will be transferred to Ukraine. The shipment includes 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of protective suits for clearing mines, as well as 1,000 breath masks, and dozens of air filtering and purification systems.