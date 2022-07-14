MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) commented on Lapid and Gantz's gestures to the Palestinians.

"This is a surrender to terrorism, the weakness of a failed government and the sale of state lands to those who advocate the elimination of the State of Israel," Ben Gvir accused.

"Lapid and the extreme left have no mandate to continue their fire sale of Israel during the transitional government period before the election. With God's help, we will establish a government that will prevent a second Oslo."