The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court will today sentence Yaakov Litzman, former chairman of United Torah Judaism and Minister of Health, as part of the plea agreement he signed in the Malka Leifer case, in which he pleaded guilty and was convicted of breach of trust.

As part of the settlement, it was agreed that Litzman would be sentenced to probation and a low fine of NIS 3,000. Today the court will decide whether to accept the penalty component of the plea agreement.