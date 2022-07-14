The Palestinian Authority is trying to close gaps with the Americans and reach agreements on a number of issues before President Biden arrives in Bethlehem. There is disagreement between the parties regarding the wording of the joint statement that will be issued at the end of the meeting between Biden and PA Chairman Abu Mazen on Friday.

A senior Palestinian official commented that the PA had asked the Americans to include in a statement an American commitment to open the consulate in East Jerusalem, along with removing the PLO from the list of terrorist organizations and opening PLO offices in Washington. "We want it to be clearly worded with a formal commitment to actual implementation and a schedule. So far there is no agreement," the senior said.