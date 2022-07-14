MK Itamar Ben Gvir commented to Yisrael Hayom that "I am not sorry that I was in the 'Kach' movement, but I no longer share in their views."

He said, "Rabbi Kahana did very good things that he helped the people of Israel with, such as protecting the Jews of the Soviet Union. True, Rabbi Kahana also talked about all the Arabs, but I no longer entirely agree with him."

Asked what he meant when he said that "enemy Arabs should be encouraged to leave", Ben Gvir replied: "People like Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi, Walid Taha - I think they should be sent to Syria. Not all Arabs - those who oppose the State of Israel, who support the elimination of the State of Israel, should be expelled".