US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel continues today with a private meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid at 11:15. This meeting is expected to be followed by a meeting with the presence of staff from both countries, at which the 'Jerusalem Declaration ' is expected to be signed.

At 12:30, the Prime Minister and the President will hold a virtual meeting with the leaders of four countries: Israel, the United States, India and the United Arab Emirates. At 13:30, Lapid and Biden will hold a press conference.

At 5:30 p.m., the Prime Minister and President of the United States will attend a reception at the President's House. At 19:50, the Prime Minister and the President of the United States will participate in the opening ceremony of the "Maccabiah" at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.