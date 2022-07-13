Israel's ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, told Reshet Bet that President Biden's planned visit to a Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem is not intended to spark a political debate on the city's sovereignty.

"The visit to Eastern Jerusalem was defined as private and not as a political statement. It is important for the president to visit a hospital and donate $200 million to the health system. It is not intended to open a political debate on the question of local sovereignty," Herzog said.