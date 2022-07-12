Interior Minister and new Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked has responded to reports that the Prime Minister's Office has given an order to take the construction of two thousand housing units in eastern Jerusalem off the agenda of the local planning office.

Shaked released a statement indicating that she refused to remove the issue from the agenda, and has instead rejected a revised agenda that includes construction plans for both Jews and Arabs in the capital.

"On my watch, I will not allow any plans to go forward which harm construction projects for Jews only," Shaked said in a statement. "Therefore, I have decided to reject all construction plans, for the coming week alone."