The heads of the Land of Israel Lobby in the Knesset, MKs Orit Strook and Yoav Kish, have condemned the government for the package of leniencies granted to the Palestinians in advance of US President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

"At a time when the members of this government, that came to power by stealing votes from the Right, are engaged in trying to salvage their political careers, they are falling asleep at the wheel when it comes to preserving the minimal amount they promised the general public -- a government of diplomatic status quo.

"Every Palestinian outpost they whitewash, every Israeli residential unit that is frozen, are a stain of shame on the foreheads of these ministers who prefer to deal with their own affairs rather than stand up against the Osloization being pushed forward by Lapid," they said.