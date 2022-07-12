MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has criticized a package of leniencies for Palestinian Arabs handed out by the government in advance of the visit of US President Joe Biden to the region.

"This left-wing government headed by Lapid and Gantz -- which will be replaced very soon -- is continuing to present 'confidence-building measures' to the Palestinians, while continuing to 'forget' that it should be engaged in building the confidence of its own citizens and people," Edelstein accused.

"The time has come to return to correct policies and remove the Palestinians from the national agenda," he continued. "When we return to power, that's exactly what we're going to do."