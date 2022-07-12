MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) has excoriated the government for whitewashing illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria.

"With the blessing of the Security Council, this government is whitewashing the building of thousands of illegal housing units constructed by Arabs," Sofer said. "Not just that, but they are racing to appease Abu Mazen [PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas] with so-called confidence-building measures aimed at someone who pays salaries to the murderers of our people. This is submission to terrorism," he stressed.