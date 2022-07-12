Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu attended the consecration ceremony for a new neighborhood in the community of Beit El in Samaria.

"There are those who call this area 'occupied territories,' but not us," Netanyahu said. "Judea and Samaria are the inheritance of our ancestors. For eight years, during the tenure of former President Obama, I withstood incredible pressure that no other prime minister faced," he added.

"They told me at my first meeting with President Obama that 'not a single stone' was to be laid in Judea or Samaria. Look around here and see how many stones were laid, how many buildings erected. We doubled settlement in Judea and Samaria during the period when we were in power. My reply to them was: We are not strangers in a strange land -- we're in our own home, and we will continue to build here."