Speaking at the memorial service for the victims of the Second Lebanon War, President Isaac Herzog stressed Israel's deterrence in the region.

"As we have seen in recent weeks, Hezbollah is constantly operating in various arenas, and Iran continues to be a ticking bomb. It is no secret that Iran's desire is to stir up unrest and destabilize the Middle East. As the Second Lebanon War proved, we will always defend ourselves, with all our might, and whoever tries us will encounter a steel fist," Herzog said.