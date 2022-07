MK Eli Cohen (Likud) has stated that he recommended to his party chairman, Benjamin Netanyahu, that he receive a security briefing from Prime Minister Yair Lapid before President Biden arrives on a visit tomorrow.

"I recommended that Netanyahu talk to Lapid, so that he can take the issue of the entire Iranian issue from now on - because we have already seen how superficial Lapid is in relation to the nuclear agreement," Cohen told Galei Tzahal.