MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has responded to the news that the United States has liquidated the leader of the ISIL terrorist organization in Syria in an aerial attack.

"I congratulate the United States on its assassination operation that led to the death of the head of ISIL in Syria," Edelstein said. "Aside from the significance of the operation itself, this sends a clear message to all other terrorist organizations - that the free world will not submit to terrorism.

"The policy of targeted assassinations which I have supported for years has proven itself time after time," he added. "The United States uses this policy and Israel should resume using it too. Any terrorist who raises a hand against Israel and its citizens, whether in Israel or beyond, now knows that he will be hunted down."