The US government will get 3.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax once the shot has been authorized by the regulators, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the company said on Monday, according to a report in Reuters.

The shot will be made available for free in the country after it gets authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation.