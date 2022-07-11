The Tel Aviv Municipality withdrew its demand to remove the "Peace Now" sign hung in the city center featuring Israeli and PLO flags.

The radical left Peace Now movement stated following the announcement: "We are happy to let you know that the Tel Aviv Municipality has proven that it is possible to [take a different road] and has withdrawn its demand to remove the sign. Thank you to [Tel Aviv] mayor Ron Huldai, who chooses to take a stand against the pressure of the far right and alongside the right to freedom of expression. Go Tel Aviv!"