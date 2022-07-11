Iran enriches uranium to 20% at Fordow underground plant

Iran announced on Sunday that it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear plant, The Associated Press reported citing state TV.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said uranium enriched to 20% was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Saturday. He said Iran had informed the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), about the development two weeks ago.

