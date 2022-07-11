Saudi political dissident Manea al-Yami was killed in Lebanon, the Saudi opposition National Assembly Party (NAAS) and a Lebanese security source said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In a statement posted on Twitter, NAAS, an opposition grouping founded by Saudis living mostly in exile, said Yami was “assassinated in suspicious circumstances” on Saturday. Lebanon’s internal security forces said a 42-year-old Saudi citizen had been stabbed to death by his two brothers in a family dispute on Saturday. A Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters that the victim of the stabbing was Manea al-Yami.