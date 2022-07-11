British Member of Parliament Rehman Chishti announced on Sunday night that he would run for the leadership of the Conservative Party following the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier also announced that she would be running for the post.

“I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. For me it’s about aspirational conservatism, fresh ideas, fresh team for a fresh start taking our great country forward,” wrote Chishti on his Twitter account.