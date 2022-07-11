Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented in an internal group on Sunday on the decision to leave the Derech Eretz faction of Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser off the joint slate with Benny Gantz.

"The agreement is between Blue and White and New Hope. There was an agreement with the Derech Eretz party in the outgoing Knesset that was fully respected. Hendel had the opportunity to join New Hope as we discussed on the eve of the previous election. He refrained from doing so. My first duty is to take care of my movement and its members," Sa'ar wrote, as quoted on Kan 11 News.