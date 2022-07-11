Liberman: Reject Deri's appeal against civil marriages on Zoom

Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday evening called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to ignore the appeal of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who sought that action be taken against the approval of civil marriages through Zoom.

"Aryeh Deri's appeal against the right of an Israeli citizen to marry in Israel is simply outrageous. I call on the Attorney General to reject his appeal outright."

Join our official WhatsApp group

"Yisrael Beytenu will continue to fight for Judaism which embraces and against haredi coercion in the spirit of 'live and let live.' The right to marry in Israel is a basic right for every Israeli citizen," Liberman argued.