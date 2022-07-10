Lapid speaks with Turkish President Erdogan

The Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, spoke this evening, Sunday, July 11, 2022, with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated the Prime Minister and wished him success in office. In addition, the President congratulated the Prime Minister on a very successful visit to Ankara.

The Prime Minister wished the President on a happy holiday, and peace and prosperity to all the Turkish people.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the President for his cooperation between the two countries in thwarting the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis in Turkey.

The two leaders stressed in the conversation that Israel-Turkey relations are of great importance for security, economy and stability in the Middle East.

The two welcomed the new aviation agreement signed a few days ago between the countries and expressed hope for further improvement in relations between the countries.