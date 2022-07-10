Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke in a joint statement with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the unification of the Blue and White Party and the New Hope Party.

"The political goal to be pursued after the upcoming elections is the establishment of a broad national unity government that does not rely on extremists."

"Benny Gantz is the appropriate leader to head such a unity government. Between the camp of the Netanyahu parties and the camp to the left of the center - there is room for a strong and responsible political force," Sa'ar said.