Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich congratulated MK Amichai Chikli on his legal victory.

"Chikli taught us all an important lesson by showing loyalty to the public that sent him, his values ​​and promises. He will continue to serve the citizens of Israel and respect any party he chooses to be a part of, and his former friends in Yamina, who lied to the public and then tried to harm Chikli because of his loyalty, will come down from the public stage in disgrace. It's called justice."