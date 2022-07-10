Roman Levitan, a 35-year-old resident of Hadera, has been acquitted of committing a terrorist act but was found guilty of causing aggravated intentional sabotage and being in possession of a knife, after he was charged with offenses following an incident that occurred during Operation Guardian of the Walls in Or Akiva in May 2021.

Levitan and others demonstrated at the intersection, chanting "Death to the Arabs." According to the indictment, Levitan hit a 30-year-old Arab man with a pole, injuring him. At a hearing in the Haifa District Court, Judge Erez Porat ruled that terrorism charge was not proven.