On Wednesday, in advance of US President Joe Biden's arrival in Israel, Highway 1 will be closed to traffic from the Shfirim interchange to the Sakharov interchange in both directions, to allow clear passage for the President and his entourage from Ben Gurion Airport to the capital.

In addition, access to Highway 1 from Highway 6 from the Ben Shemen interchange to the Nesharim interchange will be blocked, as will traffic from Roads 44, 444, and 443.