Israel Police have announced that they have completed an investigation into a serious case of corruption at the Health Ministry that involved a large pharmaceutical company.

Among those believed to have been involved in the affair are Motti Babchik, assistant to former Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, strategic adviser Menachem Gesheid, and the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Avi Roche.

The covert investigation was conducted by the Lahav 433 unit beginning in 2017. In June last year police moved to the overt stage, with the arrest and detention of those involved, and seizure of documents and other investigative materials.