The government has authorized a budget of 60 million shekels to bolster the personal security of the residents of mixed cities - Ramla, Lod, and Acre - with the hope of reducing crime and increasing confidence in the security forces and law enforcement.

The decision will be budgeted at an additional NIS 60 million, with NIS 30 million based on funds allocated as part of the five-year plan for the Arab sector, and an additional NIS 30 million coming from the budget of the Ministry of Public Security.