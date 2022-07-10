The government has passed a government decision authorizing the Ministry of Social Equality and the Ministry of Welfare to act to promote LGBT people.

According to Prime Minister Yair Lapid: "This government has done more than any government in the history of the country for the pride community, but it is still not enough. We need to do more, and we will do more. Because as long as there is one LGBT child who needs our protection and help we will continue to act for the community, because this is our community. Because the community is our family. "