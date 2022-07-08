The Likud party criticized the talks between PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz: "After a decade in which Netanyahu removed the Palestinian issue from the world agenda, Lapid and Gantz return to the center of the world stage Abu Mazen who never stops inciting the murder of Israelis."

"Lapid has established a government with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Joint List and is therefore committed to Abu Mazen. Only a strong and stable national government of the Likud led by Netanyahu will preserve the State of Israel and restore security and hope to all Israeli citizens. "